Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Ortom, Fintiri

Channels Television  
Updated January 21, 2020
Governor Samuel Ortom

 

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Samuel Ortom as the Governor of Benue State.

Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had dragged Ortom to court over allegations of over-voting and other electoral malpractices during the 2019 governorship elections.

But in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta on Tuesday, the apex court agreed with the concurrent findings of the election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal that Ortom was the winner of the election.

In another judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Datijo, the apex court upheld the election of Ahmadu Fintiri as the Governor of Adamawa State.

The court held that the appellant failed to prove the allegation of over-voting and other infractions he listed in his petition.



