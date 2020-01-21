Buhari Congratulates APC, Ganduje, Lalong Over Supreme Court’s Verdict

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Supreme Court judgement that upheld the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Monday.

The President felicitated with the APC National Executive Council, National Working Committee and all members for what he described as their loyalty and consistency that translated into many victories, “particularly the politically strategic states, Kano and Plateau, after tough legal challenges”.

“I am glad this tortuous journey has ended in favour of the party and our governors,” he said, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“APC won the states and has proved it in court. It would have been a major blow if strategically important states like Kano and Plateau are lost.”

While congratulating all the APC governors whose elections were affirmed by the Supreme Court, the President urged electorates and politicians to strengthen the country’s judicial processes by always seeking redress in court.

“It has now become standard procedure for the opposition to challenge any poll or judgement that does not return its candidates.

“Election is good when they win. The opposite is the case if someone else emerges. But that is not the way it works. Democracy is not only about who wins or who loses, but also about the process. In disparaging every unfavourable result or judgement, they disparage the entire system.”