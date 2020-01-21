CAN Chairman’s Killing: Deplorable Crimes Must Not Go Unpunished – Amnesty International

Human rights group, Amnesty International has condemned the killing of Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram insurgents.

The clergyman, who was abducted by the insurgents in early January, was the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, north-east Nigeria.

Despite the call for his release by various groups, including the national leadership of the religious body, Andimi was killed by his captors on Monday.

The Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Bishop Dami Mamza, confirmed the killing of the abducted CAN Chairman, saying it was gruesome and unfortunate.

On Tuesday, the director of Amnesty International in Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, also described Andimi’s murder as appalling.

Ojigho said, “Amnesty International is appalled by reports that Reverend Lawan Andimi, the chairman of a local chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), was killed by Boko Haram yesterday (Monday).

“With this horrific murder and an increasing number of attacks in recent weeks, Boko Haram has again shown its brazen disregard for the sanctity of life. These deplorable crimes must not go unpunished.”

The group’s director decried that Boko Haram followed up the killing of the clergyman with an attack on his village in Chibok Local Government of Borno State.

According to her, targeting civilians is a crime under international law and those perpetrating war crimes must be made to face the consequence of their actions.

“Boko Haram must immediately stop its attacks on civilians. All those responsible for war crimes and other human rights violations and abuses in Nigeria must be brought to justice in a fair trial,” Ojigho said.

She added, “The Nigerian authorities must redouble their efforts to rescue the hundreds of civilians still detained by Boko Haram.

“Since December last year, Boko Haram has been escalating attacks on civilians, commuters, infrastructure and humanitarian facilities across north-east.”