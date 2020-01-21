Advertisement

Grenade Blast Kills Five At Sudan Wedding

Channels Television  
Updated January 21, 2020

 

A grenade detonated by a member of Sudan’s security forces at a wedding party in the capital Khartoum killed himself and four other people, police said late Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether the detonation in the impoverished east Khartoum district of Haj Youssef was accidental or deliberate.

The health ministry said 40 people attending the marriage were also injured.

The security situation in the capital remains fragile after last year’s uprising that led to the ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April following months of protests against his rule.

