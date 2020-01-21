Advertisement

Halep Makes Winning Start At Australian Open

Channels Television  
Updated January 21, 2020
Romania’s Simona Halep celebrates after defeating Jennifer Brady of the US during their women’s singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 21, 2020. William WEST / AFP

 

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep survived a couple of tumbles and a sore wrist before surging into the Australian Open second round on Tuesday.

The Romanian fourth seed recovered from a poor start to beat the big-hitting American Jennifer Brady 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 and launch her title bid.

The 2018 Roland Garros and 2019 Wimbledon champion faces British qualifier, Harriet Dart, next in Melbourne.

The 28-year-old Halep had her serve broken in the first game by the 49th-ranked Brady, who defeated world number one Ashleigh Barty in the build-up to the year’s first Grand Slam.

Halep, the 2018 runner-up, was uncharacteristically flustered, taking a couple of falls, tossing her racquet and complaining to her coach.

She appeared to hurt her right wrist in one fall in the first set, and had heavy strapped by a medic.

“A little bit sore but nothing dangerous at this moment,” the former world number one said afterwards.

“So I will see tomorrow morning after I wake up.”

With both players relentlessly pummelling from the baseline, Halep finally put a punishing first set away in 69 tough minutes, having saved three set points to force the tie-break.

The second set was far more straightforward as the 24-year-old Brady appeared to run out of gas and Halep made light of her painful wrist.

AFP



