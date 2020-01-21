Lassa Fever Kills 16 People In Ondo

Sixteen people have been confirmed killed as a result of Lassa Fever outbreak in Ondo State.

The State Chief Epidemiologist, Dr Steven Fagbemi, disclosed this on Tuesday at the governor’s office in the Government House in Akure, the state capital.

Dr Fagbemi made the disclosure while briefing Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as well as the local government chairmen from Ondo North and Central senatorial districts of the state.

He also revealed that 84 cases have been reported so far in the state since January 1, 2020.

According to the epidemiologist, 16 of the patients have passed on as their cases had reached the advanced stage before they were taken to the hospital.

He added that 47 patients on admission were responding to treatment, while 21 others had already been treated and discharged.

The outbreak is said to have affected Owo, Akoko South-West, Akure South, and Ondo West Local Government Areas of the state.

Also confirming the outbreak, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, noted that the disease has been occurring in the state for some years, especially during the dry season.

He, therefore, advised Nigerians to visit hospitals when they noticed symptoms of fever.

Earlier, Governor Akeredolu advised the local government chairmen in the state to deploy cleaners to markets and public places to prevent the outbreak of diseases.

He also called on residents to maintain a high level of hygiene to curtail further spread of the Lassa virus in the state.