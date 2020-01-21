National Sports Festival: Cross River Delegates Depart Calabar For Qualifiers

A total number of 110 contingents on Monday left Calabar, Cross Rivers State capital to participate in the elimination stage of the National Sports Festival.

The National Sports Festival is scheduled to hold between March 20 to April 1, in Delta State.

The State Commissioner for Sport and Cinematography, Onun Offu Aya while addressing them at the U.J Sports Stadium before the departure, said the athletes were carefully selected to represent the state.

READ ALSO: Zidane Confirms Bale’s Fitness For Copa Del Rey

Aya said their departure to Delta is to help them compete within the South-South zone ahead of those who will be selected to represent the zone in the festival.

“I want to charge you to make us proud as you go. When you excel, the state will be proud of you. In these circumstances that you are going for this competition, know that it is your interest first; so you must give in your best.

“Cross River is providing you with the platform to launch yourself out to the world. Don’t be intimidated by anybody, just believe in yourself and put in your best,” he said.

The contingents will be competing in sports which include Volleyball, Abula Handball, Football, and Basketball.

Abula literally means ‘cut to join’. It is a game based on the combination of skills of tennis, volleyball, and table tennis. The game is played by a uniquely designed Abula bat and a playing court measured 16m by 8m over a net 2.44m high. The game is played by two teams of four.

The Commissioner reiterated the state government’s interest in discovering and exposing young talents in the state.

Also speaking, the leader of the delegation and the State Director of Sport, Jude Amadi, told newsmen that the athletes were physically and mentally fit for the contest.

Amadi, who assured that the team will emerge victorious in the outing, thanked Governor Ayade for adequately mobilising them to participate at the elimination stage.