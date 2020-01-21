Navy Arrests Nine Suspected Kidnappers, Rescues 28 Victims In Kaduna

The Nigerian Navy says it has arrested nine suspected kidnappers, bandits, and cattle rustlers who have been terrorising residents of Kachia in Kaduna State.

The Commandant of Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Rear Admiral Tanko Pani, told reporters on Tuesday that the arrest was made by personnel attached to the school.

He made the disclosure while handing over the suspects to operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kaduna.

Rear Admiral Pani also revealed that the military personnel rescued 28 abducted persons during the operation.

He explained that the arrest followed four months of surveillance of suspected dangerous criminal syndicates operating in Kachia and other parts of the state.

The commandant noted that some of the suspects were apprehended at their hideouts inside the forest, while others were caught in hotels and at their homes.

He added that various dangerous weapons and stolen items such as guns, motorbikes, and military uniforms among others were recovered from the suspects.

The rear admiral said the abducted victims who were unable to meet the demands of the suspects were either killed or injured, while some of the female victims were raped.

He, however, gave an assurance that the navy would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to protect the lives and properties of citizens in Kaduna and its environs.