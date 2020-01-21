Advertisement
Number Of Confirmed SARS Virus Cases Jumps To Nearly 300 In China
The number of people in China infected by a new SARS-like virus jumped to 291 on Tuesday, according to authorities.
There have been nearly 80 new confirmed cases of the virus that has so far killed four people, with over 900 still under medical observation, said the National Health Commission.
