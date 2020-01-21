Advertisement

Number Of Confirmed SARS Virus Cases Jumps To Nearly 300 In China

Channels Television  
Updated January 21, 2020
People wearing protective masks are seen in front of the Huashan Hospital in Shanghai on January 21, 2020.  HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

 

The number of people in China infected by a new SARS-like virus jumped to 291 on Tuesday, according to authorities.

There have been nearly 80 new confirmed cases of the virus that has so far killed four people, with over 900 still under medical observation, said the National Health Commission.

READ ALSO: Scientists Raise Alarm Over China Virus, As Countries Take Measures



More on Health

SARS-Like Virus Spreads In China

Scientists Raise Alarm Over China Virus, As Countries Take Measures

Doctor Receives Award For Easing Coma Survivors’ Return

Lassa Fever Kills 28-Year-Old In Abia

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement