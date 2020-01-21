PHOTOS: South West Youths, Local Hunters, Others Rally In Support Of Amotekun

Youths, local hunters, community leaders and other concerned groups in the South-West region on Tuesday trooped out in support of the establishment of the security task force code-named Amotekun.

The security task force was recently launched by the six South-West governors with the aim of tackling kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in the region.

The peaceful rally by the youths follows Federal Government’s declaration that the operation is illegal and “the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) has established the Army, Navy, and Airforce, including the Police and other numerous paramilitary organisations for the purpose of the defence of Nigeria”

ONDO

In reaction to this pronouncement and in support of the security outfit, youths in Akure, Ondo State state capital held a peaceful rally. They insisted that the security outfit has come to stay.

OGUN

In Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, youths under the auspices of the Yoruba World Congress (YWC) held a peaceful rally at the popular Panseke market.

The group expressed support for the southwest governors, saying that the security outfit is to complement the effort of security agencies and not to rival it.

OYO

In Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, the Yoruba World Congress staged a peaceful rally at the Government House Arcade in Agodi.

Members of the civil society and vigilante groups at the rally chanted solidarity songs and slogans in support of the security outfit.

EKITI

Also in Ekiti State, a coalition of groups comprising socio-cultural organisations, Ekiti State Council of Elders, vigilante groups and youths held a rally.

They insisted that Amotekun is complementary to the existing conventional security outfits and urged the Federal government to support it.

The representative of the Ekiti State government at the rally also justified the creation of the security outfit by the south-west governors noting that they have simply danced to the tune of the people.