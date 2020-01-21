Terrorists Will Pay ‘A Heavy Price’ For Killing CAN Chairman – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the President described the murder of the clergyman as inhuman and vowed to ensure the insurgents pay dearly for their actions.

He said, “The terrorist killing of Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika, Adamawa State is cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative.

“This barbarism is condemnable. We will ensure that these terrorists pay a heavy price for their evil actions.”

Reverend Andimi, who was abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in early January, was the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

He was murdered by his captors on Monday, despite calls for his release by various groups, including the national leadership of the Christian body.

In his reaction, President Buhari decried the killing of the clergyman amid indications that the insurgents were going to release him.

He, however, condoled with the family of the slain reverend, the Christian community across the country, as well as the government and people of Adamawa State.

“I am greatly saddened by the fact that the terrorists went on to kill him even while giving signals of a willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties.

“This incident has further strengthened our resolve as a government, and the resolve of our gallant Armed Forces, to comprehensively defeat all terrorist groups sowing death, violence, and destruction in our country and across West Africa,” the President said.

Read the tweets below:

