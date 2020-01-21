Uche Nwosu Asks Supporters To Work With Uzodinma For Greater Imo

The Imo State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in last year’s election, Uche Nwosu has directed his supporters and party members to work together with Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Nwosu gave this directive on Tuesday during a meeting with members of his party in Owerri, the state capital.

The AA candidate who is also the son-in-law of ex-governor Rochas Okorocha said he and his supporters across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state have accepted the Supreme Court ruling that led to the emergence of Uzodinma as the new governor.

Speaking concerning his membership in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nwosu explained that he is back as a member.

He noted that there is no more division within the party. He said further that he believes with the right support, Uzodinma will deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

His remarks come two days after Senator Ifeanyi Araraume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) declared his support for the new administration.

Araraume noted that the people of the state have suffered hence the need for the people to help the current administration in its quest for good governance