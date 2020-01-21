We’ll Bring Back All The Looters Hiding Outside The Country – Magu

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu has said that the agency will request the extradition of persons alleged to have looted public funds.

The EFCC boss stated this on Tuesday, during an interview with journalists after an assessment visit to the Ilorin zonal head of the agency.

He stated that the fight against corruption has been renewed this year and anyone found guilty will be prosecuted.

“We will arraign everybody investigated, when it is concluded, will be prosecuted.

“This is just the beginning, we are going to request more extradition; we will bring back all the looters who are hiding outside the country.

“The fight against corruption has just started, it is renewed this year,” he added.

Mr Magu debunked the assertion that the establishment of the Agency in Kwara state is to go after select persons.

“It is not fair, Kwara is one of the oldest states in the Federation, and it deserves a Headquarter of the EFCC.

“Not because of an individual, at all, far from it.”