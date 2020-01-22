75-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Lassa Fever In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi state Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of a 75-year-old woman from Lassa fever infection.

According to the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, the victim was brought to the state university teaching hospital 10 days ago with symptoms similar to malaria.

It added that she started vomiting blood which raised concerns of the likelihood that she had been infected of the hemorrhagic viral disease.

“Sample was taken to Virology centre at Abakaliki Ebonyi state and it was confirmed to be positive of Lassa fever. Unfortunately the patient died yesterday.

“The State Ministry of Health Public Head Department with the ESUTH Parklane management has stepped up action to decontaminate all sections of the hospital that the patient was managed including the ICU unit.”

The statement added that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had been contacted and are making every arrangement to send in some health materials to support the State’s Ministry of Health.

“Arrangement is been made to safely bury the corpse immediately because of the public health implications.”

The state’s public health institute urged people to observe universal health precautions especially washing of hands with soaps at all times, avoid eating rats or the likes as well as avoiding drinking raw garri because of the vector that transmit the disease.

The virus has already claimed three lives in Kano, one in Abia and 16 people in Ondo state.