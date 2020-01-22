Amotekun Is Going To Be A Monster That Will Distort Southwest – Dr Sufi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Operation Amotekun will be a monster that will distort the Southwest, this is according to Dr. Suni Sufi.

The former Senior Lecturer at the Bayero University in Kano, stated this while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

According to Dr. Sufi, “Amotekun is going to be a monster which will distort the Southwest by itself because people will take over”.

Since its launch earlier in January, the Western Nigeria Security Network code-named Operation Amotekun has continued to generate controversy in various quarters.

Though some are of the opinion that the initiative is a welcomed one which shows that the yearnings of Nigerians have prevailed, there are others who are afraid that if allowed to operate, Amotekun could turn out to be a disaster for the country.

Taking sides with those who think Amotekun could breed more trouble than it has come to solve, Dr. Sufi argued that an initiative of this magnitude can only be established within the prism of the law.

The former Kano State Commissioner for Education noted that there is a likelihood for ‘ethnic bigots, people minded people and politicians’ to take over what would have been the responsibility of constituted governments.

“You run the danger of establishing a monster which at the end of the day you may find very difficult to control,” he stressed.

As far as Dr. Sufi is concerned the Southwest Security Network is illegal. He argues that there is no law that established Amotekun and there is no framework of its operations, adding that nobody knows what arms its operatives will bear.

Dr Sufi said though no one is comfortable with the performance of the police and the security situation at the moment, still, it is not in the nation’s best interest to have initiatives that are not in line with the law.

He advised the Federal Government to take greater initiatives by increasing the number of trained policemen in the Force and ensure that those who are there are well equipped to do the job.