Lassa Fever Kills Pregnant Woman, Two Doctors In Kano

The Kano State government has confirmed the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state with three victims killed.

The State Commissioner for Health, Aminu Tsanyawa, told journalists on Wednesday that the victims of the virus include a pregnant woman and two medical doctors, who diagnosed her at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Tsanyawa said a press briefing was necessary to keep the public abreast of the situation and give necessary information about the disease.

He added that the surveillance rate in Kano State since 2015 has improved and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led administration has swung into action to curtail the spread.

This disclosure comes hours after at least 16 people were reported dead in a fresh outbreak of Lassa Fever in Ondo State.

Ondo State Chief Epidemiologist, while briefing Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu revealed that 84 cases have been reported in the state since January 1, 2020.

Earlier, Governor Akeredolu advised the local government chairmen in the state to deploy cleaners to markets and public places to prevent the outbreak of diseases.