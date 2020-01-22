Advertisement

Coronavirus Forces China To Suspend Flights, Train Trips Out Of Affected City

Updated January 22, 2020
Authorities will suspend on Thursday flights and trains out of the Chinese city at the centre of a deadly virus outbreak, and say residents should not leave without a special reason, state media said.

The move, effective at 10:00 am (0200 GMT), is meant to “resolutely contain the momentum of the epidemic spreading” and protect lives, the central city’s special command centre against the virus said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

