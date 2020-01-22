NSCDC Arrests Four Suspected Kidnappers In Adamawa

Four suspected notorious kidnappers have been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Adamawa State.

Parading the suspects before newsmen, Commandant of the NSCDC, Nurudeen Abdullahi, said they were arrested in Mubi by men of his Command following a tip-off.

According to him, the suspects were arrested in a sting operation by his personnel in collaboration with Pulako Tabitha, a Fulani vigilante outfit in Mubi, Adamawa State.

“After a tip-off, we were able to nab these people on Friday, January 17, 2020. The suspects are Ibrahim Usman, Musa Audu, and Saidu Dahiru.

“All the suspects confessed to have carried out several kidnapping activities. The suspects are now under our investigations department for further interrogation, after which their case will be forwarded to the office of the Director, Public prosecution for advice and legal action,” he added.

According to sources, their leader who is alleged to be from Madagali local government is suspected to be behind kidnapping activities in the area.

One of the suspects who confirmed his involvement in a series of kidnappings around Mubi and its environs confessed that he was given N50,000 by their leader each time they kidnap their victims.

He further revealed that their leaders always retreat to Cameroon with their weapons after a successful operation.

“We have been carrying out kidnappings around Mubi. We are only invited to participate after which we are given N50,000 each for the operation.

“We don’t know how much they collect as ransom and they retrieve the weapons we use immediately after the operation and relocate to Cameroon.”

The NSCDC boss, however, appealed to the people to avail security agencies with vital information concerning strange activities in their neighbourhood.

“The NSCDC is calling the public to give us credible information about any suspected person and be security conscious,” he said.