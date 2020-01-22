Advertisement

Real Madrid’s Odriozola Signs Bayern Loan Deal

Updated January 22, 2020
New recruit of German first division Bundesliga football club Bayern Munich, Alvaro Odriozola, speaks during a press conference for his official presentation on January 22, 2020 in Munich, Germany.   AFP

 

Bayern Munich have signed Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola on loan until the end of the season, the two clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Spain international will bolster Bayern’s defence, which has been left short on the cover with centre-backs Niklas Suele and Lucas Hernandez sidelined by knee injuries.

“We decided to comply with the request of our head coach Hansi Flick for reinforcements in defence and together we decided on Alvaro Odriozola,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

“We are very happy about his signing and would like to thank those in charge at Real Madrid for their very friendly and cooperative discussions.”

Alvaro Odriozola smiles during a press conference for his official presentation on January 22, 2020 in Munich, Germany. AFP

The move helps both parties as Odriozola, who was signed from Real Sociedad for 35 million euros ($39 million) in 2018, has struggled for game time in Madrid, where Dani Carvajal is preferred in the right-back role.

Basque-born Odriozola, who has won four caps for Spain, was sent off in a 1-0 away defeat to Mallorca in mid-October and has not played in La Liga since.

AFP



