Schalke’s Todibo To Debut In Bayern Clash

French defender Jean-Clair Todibo hopes to make his Schalke debut against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena this Saturday and help keep the Royal Blues in the race for the Bundesliga title.

Rated by Schalke coach David Wanger as “one of the best young central defenders in Europe”, the 20-year-old has joined on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season.

The Gelsenkirchen-based club has an option to make the move permanent for 25 million euros ($28 million).

France Under-20 international Todibo is keen for regular playing time at Schalke after a full week of training with his new team-mates.

“Of course, I hope to play against Bayern Munich on Saturday. I came here to give my all for Schalke,” the centre-back said Wednesday.

“I want to develop further and reach the Champions League with this team.”

Todibo could be handed a start in Munich with Schalke’s first-choice central defenders Salif Sane and Benjamin Stambouli out injured.

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win for Bayern when the sides met in August, but fifth-placed Schalke are just three points behind the defending champions.

Schalke, who have never won the Bundesliga, have only lost three league games all season, but Bayern are unbeaten in their last 19 meetings.

Todibo said he was impressed with the atmosphere at the Veltins Arena as he watched the 2-0 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach from the bench last week.

“It was an amazing feeling and great support, I felt straight at home here.”

AFP