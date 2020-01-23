Dasuki Makes First Court Appearance After Release From Detention

The immediate past former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki on Thursday made his first appearance in court after his release from four-year-long detention in spite of the bail granted him on numerous occasions by different courts.

Colonel Dasuki appeared before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja for his trial on charges of money laundering and illegal possession of firearms instituted against him in 2015 by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The former NSA is standing trial on two separate sets of charges of alleged diversion of funds earmarked for the procurement of arms meant for fighting Boko Haram in the North-East at the Abuja High Court.

At the resumed trial, Colonel Dasuki, through his lawyer, Olukayode Ariwoola, withdrew two separate applications he filed in protest against his continuation of trial without being released from illegal custody on the ground that the applications had been overtaken by the event of the release of his client.

Reacting to the application, the prosecutor, Dipo Okpeseyi (SAN), said he had no objection to the request to have the applications withdrawn.

The trial judge subsequently struck out the applications and adjourned the trial till March 11 and 12, 2020.