I Have Nothing To Add, Malami Says As South-West Governors Declare Amotekun Valid

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Thursday, declined to contradict South-West Governors over ‘Operation Amotekun’.

At a press briefing held after the Governors had met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with Malami in attendance, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said at no time had the federal government declared Amotekun illegal.

The Attorney-General “was misinterpreted”, Akeredolu said. “It is so clear. At no time did the government want to stop Amotekun. So there is no problem.”

When prodded by reporters to respond to Akeredolu’s comment, Malami responded by saying that “the record has been set straight by His Excellency, I have nothing to add.”

Earlier this month, the office of the Attorney-General had released a statement saying “The setting up of the paramilitary organization called ‘Amotekun’ is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law.”