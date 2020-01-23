Lassa Fever Kills One In Borno, Three Others Hospitalised

Borno State has recorded its first Lassa fever death, in this year’s outbreak.

The Commissioner For Health, Dr Salisu Kwaya-Bura confirmed the death to journalists at a news conference on Thursday.

According to Kwaya-Bura, three other suspected cases are still under investigation and can only be confirmed as Lassa Fever when the results come back.

The cases were detected at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital on Thursday, which led to a temporary closure of the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital as part of measures to manage the situation.

Reacting to the development, the government has advised people of the state not to panic but imbibe hygienic and preventive practices that would deny carrier rodents a breeding ground and consequently, curtail further spread of the virus.