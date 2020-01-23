In reaction to the recent killing of Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram terrorists, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) asked President Muhammadu Buhari certain questions regarding the nation’s security.

The Christian body through its chairman, His Eminence Dr. Samson Ayokunle asked the President critical questions regarding intelligence gathering and the sincerity of the fight against Insurgency.

They also asked President Buhari why he has insisted on keeping his security chiefs, even when security agencies are not living up to the expectations of the government.

Below are Nine Critical questions CAN asked President Buhari in its communique on Thursday.

1. What is the essence of SIM card registration if the authorities cannot use it to track down these killers who rely on phones as a mean of communication to do their criminalities? 2. What has become of Intelligence gathering of our security agencies? 3. Is this government and the security agencies still claiming that the war against these criminals been won despite all the killings? 4. Is the government sincere in fighting these terrorists or merely paying lip service to the war against the insurgency? 5. Is there any hope that our security is guaranteed under this government? 6. Can the government tell us what they did since Rev. Andimì cried out to them for help? 7. If the security agencies claim the terrorists are operating outside the country, why is it possible for these hoodlums to invade the country, kill, maim, burn and kidnap without any convincing checks on the part of the security agencies? 8. Since the government and its apologists are claiming the killings have no religious undertones, why are the terrorists and herdsmen targeting the predominantly Christian communities and Christian leaders? 9. If the security agencies are not living up to the expectations of the government, why hasn’t it overhauled them with a view of injecting new visionaries into the security system?

In its statement regarding the nation’s security, CAN noted that as long as the government continues to live in denial and fail to face reality, the criminals will not stop their criminalities.

CAN also stated that they are almost losing hope in the government’s ability to protect Nigerians especially Christians who have become endangered species under the government’s watch.

The Christian body called on the International Community to come to the aid of Nigeria, especially, the Nigerian Church, lest Christians are eliminated in the country.