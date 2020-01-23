Two Suspects Arrested For Selling JAMB Forms Above Official Price

Two middle-aged men have been arrested by the Ogun State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly extorting Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) applicants by selling the forms above the N4,700 price approved by the examination body.

The NSCDC Commandant in Ogun State Command, Hammed Abodunrin while parading the suspects at the state headquarters of the corps in Abeokuta revealed that the suspects were arrested based on a tip-off and complains by applicants.

He lamented that JAMB candidates and their parents are the ones suffering from the price inflation and the government has warned that anyone caught will be treated as someone frustrating government efforts.

“The candidates are forced to pay extra money. It is going to be treated as a criminal case of extortion. The price of JAMB form is fixed,” he added.

He, however, advised applicants to always patronise approved centres for their forms.

The suspects, according to him, would be arraigned in a competent court of jurisdiction after investigations are completed to serve as a deterrent to others.