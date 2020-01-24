Advertisement

Buhari Approves Transfer Of Sentenced Persons Between Nigeria, Macao

Channels Television  
Updated January 24, 2020
Buhari Signs N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law
A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari assenting to a bill at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of sentenced persons between Nigeria and Macao, China’s special administrative region.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He explained that the President’s approval followed his assent to the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between Nigeria and the Government of the Macao.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

“This is sequel to the Federal Executive Council Conclusion of August 1, 2018.”

Adesina explained that the Council had approved and directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to prepare the Instrument of Ratification of the agreement for the President’s signature.

“President Buhari’s assent formally executes the Agreement,” the statement added.



More on Local

FAAC: Avoid Sharing All Proceeds From Federation Account, CBN Tells FG

Army Deploys 185 Troops To Guinea Bissau On Peacekeeping Operation

Community Policing: Operations Must Be Within The Law – APC Governors

Focus Less On IDP Camps, Zulum Tells Refugee Commission

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement