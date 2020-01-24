Community Policing: Operations Must Be Within The Law – APC Governors

As part of efforts to secure the nation, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governors Forum on Friday said they are committed to community policing as long as the operation is within the ambit of the law.

The co-chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, said the forum is not opposed to the South West Security Network known as Amotekun.

He, however, insisted that all community policing efforts must be executed within the ambit of the Nigerian constitution.

“We don’t want a situation when you will start doing something and the Federal Government will say it is outside the law. Just like in the case of Amotekun.

“We are all agreed on the issue of community policing,” he said.

Lalong also urged Nigerians to unite in the fight against terrorism in order to fight insurgents who are trying to cause serious disaffection between Christian and Muslim faithful.