How Popular Trado-Medical Practitioner, Oko Oloyun, Was Shot Dead

Popular traditional medical practitioner, Fatai Yusuf, aka Oko Oloyun, was on Thursday shot dead by gunmen on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, Shina Olukolu in a statement on Friday confirmed that Yusuf was attacked around Akeroro Area on the Abeokuta/Igbo-ora/Iseyin road when he was traveling in a two-car convoy.

The Police boss added that the gunmen attacked the vehicles conveying Yusuf by firing shots from the thick forest where they were hiding.

“The two-man armed escorts of policemen protecting the deceased engaged the assailants, but they managed to escape into the forest after a single shot had hit Yusuf who died later of his bullet injuries,” the statement read in part.

The police added that there is a twist to the story, following the destruction of some financial records at the Lagos office of the traditional medicine expert.

“However, an interesting twist to the story was that the deceased probably had earlier detected an alleged bookkeeping records fraud in his Lagos office which subsequently allegedly led to the burning/destruction of some financial/bookkeeping records.

“In addition to other possible motives, a plausible nexus is, therefore, being suspected between the fire incident and the attack on the deceased.”

Some of the staff and his two police escorts are currently being questioned by detectives from the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID) Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Oko Oloyun is the manufacturer of Yoyo Bitters and Fijk Flusher. Both herbal products are popular in the southwest region of the country.