Moghalu Writes NASS Leadership As TBAN Launches Petition For Electoral Reform

To Build a Nation (TBAN), the nationwide non-partisan citizens movement founded by Professor Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections and a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has announced the kick-off of its campaign for one million signatures to a petition to the National Assembly for fundamental electoral reforms in Nigeria.

In separate letters addressed to Senator Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate, and Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Moghalu stated:

“As a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and with the understanding of my constitutional role and duty as a citizen, I am writing to petition the National Assembly on the need to immediately ensure the fundamental reform

of the legal framework governing our electoral process in order to safeguard our democracy and to strengthen our democratic institutions.”

Professor Moghalu called on all Nigerians who desire a deep reform of the legal framework for the country’s electoral system to join by downloading and signing a copy of the petition, which is available on TBAN’s website.

According to the statement, the petition calls for electronic accreditation of all voters, electronic collation of all votes, electronic transmission of votes from polling units, and the legal empowerment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt electronic and digital voting in pilot phases by 2023 and fully by 2027.

The petition also called for eligible Nigerians in the diaspora to be allowed to exercise their political franchise by voting digitally in Nigerian elections by 2023.

Prof. Moghalu, who is a former senior official of the United Nations and a Professor of Public Policy at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, USA, resigned his membership of the YPP in October 2019 and convened TBAN in order to campaign for electoral and political reforms on a non-partisan basis.

The movement is dedicated to advocacy and mobilisation for the entrenchment of democratic ideals, including making citizens’ votes to count and a more informed electorate.

TBAN also advocates lower cost of governance, and for a constitutional restructuring of Nigeria back to true federalism.