Army Committed To Improving – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Friday, said the Nigerian Army is committed to the training and retraining of its personnel to be more proficient and well-equipped to carry out its constitutional role.

The army chief disclosed this at a passing-out ceremony at 241 Recce Model Battalion, Nguru in Yobe State.

A total of 452 young officers, comprised of 26 females and 426 males had attended a three months training with the Battalion.

Buratai, who was represented by the Director of Training in the army headquarters, Major-General Abdusalami Bagudu, noted that the orientation course is to equip the young officers on various aspects of regimentation, leadership and weapons-handling.

The army chief also noted that the training will enhance the troops on operational efficiency in combating the security challenges confronting Nigeria.

The Commanding Officer, 241 Recce Model Battalion, Colonel Edwin Ugorji, added that the three months training acquainted the officers on raid operation, ambushes, communication, map reading and field craft.