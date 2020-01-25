FRSC To Impound Trucks Carrying Containers Without Proper Latching

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been directed to impound trucks carrying containers without proper latching on highways in the country.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, gave the directive in a statement on Saturday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem.

He decried the continuous carriage of containers by flatbed trailers without proper latching and ordered the seizure of such vehicles by the patrol teams anytime they were sighted.

In a bid to get such dangerous trailers off the road, Oyeyemi revealed that the corps has cemented a partnership with the Nigerian Ports Authority to ensure that such vehicles were not allowed to leave the ports in the first instance.

According to him, trucks moving out of the ports would only be allowed unless they have fully complied with the maximum safety standards.

The FRSC boss stressed that the dangers of unlatched or improperly latched container-carrying trucks to lives and properties on the roads cannot be overlooked.

He explained that when the containers fall, they could lead to unnecessary road obstruction that would cause undue hardship to motorists who would have much of their travelling time wasted on the road.

“So, in order to avert this and put a stop to further recurrence, the corps marshal has directed the operatives of the corps to be on red alert and impound at sight, any of such trailers found in the act,” the statement said.

Oyeyemi also revealed that the corps would achieve this in friendly collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

He urged road users to report any of such trucks seen on the highways without proper latching of containers.