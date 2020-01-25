INEC Conducts Rerun Elections In Ogun, Abia, Nine Other States

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting rerun elections in 11 states across the country.

The states affected include Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Ogun, and Sokoto.

Elections will also be conducted in 33 Local Government Areas in the affected states.

A total of one senatorial district, 12 Federal constituencies and 15 State constituencies will be filled after the election process is concluded.

Imo State:

Voting is ongoing at ward 1, Community Secondary School in Amaraku Isiala Mbano LGA, one of the polling units for the Okigwe North Federal House of Representatives rerun election.

Elections are holding in two Federal and one State Constituencies.

Ogun State:

Voting has started in the 13 polling units which cut across three Local Government Areas of the state; Ijebu-ode, Odogbolu and Ijebu Northeast.

At 7:30am electoral officers arrived Ijebu-Ode Polling Unit.

Polling Unit at U.N.A Primary School, Imepe, Ijebu-Ode opened at 7.53am.

As monitored in Ijebu-ode and Ilese areas of the state, there was an impressive and large turnout of voters with adequate security.

Akwa Ibom State:

Voting is ongoing at most polling units in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

Voters also trooped out to polling units in Methodist school, Ukana, Essien Udim local government area of the state to cast their ballot.

Niger State:

Voting began at 8am in Agwara, Niger State.

Polling units recorded a large turnout of voters.

Bauchi State:

Voting commenced at 8am in Udubo Primary School Polling Unit 1 and Udubo Yamma Polling unit in Gamawa Federal Constituency.

The rerun is holding in the entire constituency which has 256 polling units and over 130,000 registered voters.

Voters turned out to cast their ballot in a calm and orderly manner.

Channels Television observed that the major challenge witnessed so far is the failure of the card reader to authenticate fingerprints.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is not participating in the rerun as ordered by the court, but the major contenders are Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Abia State:

Rerun election is holding at Aba South state constituency and Arochukwu state constituency peacefully amidst heavy security presence.

In Aba South, voters in ward six trooped out to cast their vote.

Kaduna State:

Accreditation and voting are going on simultaneously at the various polling units in Kargako local government area of Kaduna state.

Voting is also going on at Kubacha Ungwar Jaba for the Kargako State Constituency election.

Kano State:

At about 8:30am, voters started casting their ballot at Minjibir State Constituency with security presence to monitor the entire process.