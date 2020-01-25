Lawmaker Seeks Support For INEC To Improve Capacity

A federal lawmaker from Sokoto State representing Tureta/Dange/Shuni/Bondiga Federal Constituency, Balarabe Kakale, has called for improved support for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking to reporters on Saturday during the rerun elections in the state, Kakale believes more effort is needed to help INEC improve its capacity to conduct elections in the country.

According to him, the Electoral Act needs to be reviewed to expand and extend the capacity of the electoral body in terms of logistic, manpower, funding and other necessity that will help in discharging its duties.

Meanwhile, there is a large turnout of voters in the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly rerun and supplementary elections in the state.

Scores of voters trooped to the various polling units within Sokoto metropolis to participate in the poll for Sokoto North/Sokoto South Federal Constituency.

Some electorate also took part in the exercise at Isa Local Government Area where a supplementary election was conducted to decide the winner of Isa/Sabon Birnin Federal Constituency seat.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of North-West, Amina Zakari, told reporters that she was satisfied with the conduct of the election so far.

All measures to ensure the success of the exercise, according to her, has been put in place and INEC has provided alternatives for any eventuality.

On his part, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Sokoto North/South Federal Constituency, Abubakar Abdullahi, also said he was fine with the process.