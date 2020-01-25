Advertisement

Man Found Hung On Tree In Katsina

Channels Television  
Updated January 25, 2020

 

The corpse of a man has been found hanging on a tree in Falanteshi community in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Residents in the community woke up on Saturday to the sad news.

One of the residents, Ali Jibia, told Channels Television that the issue surrounding the incident is still not clear, whether it is a suicide mission or a murder case.

Though the police have since rushed to the scene of the incident and evacuated the corpse, they did not, however, issue any statement regarding the incident at the time of filing this report.



