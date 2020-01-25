PHOTOS: INEC Closes Situation Room After Monitoring Rerun Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally closed its Situation Room after monitoring the rerun elections conducted in parts of the country.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the declaration at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Professor Yakubu declared the situation room close in the presence of some INEC national commissioners, electoral officials, and security officials present at the headquarters of the electoral body.

This followed the conclusion of the rerun elections held in 28 constituencies across 11 states of the Federation.

