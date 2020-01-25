Rerun Election: Voters Report Cases Of Alleged Vote-Buying In Bauchi

A voter in Bauchi has alerted security authorities about suspected vote-buying at Unguwar Baba A and B, Unguwar Sarkin Noma and Unguwar Hamid Polling Units in Gamawa area of the state.

Nasiru Gamawa said he saw as voters were being offered N200 and N500, which prompted him to immediately alert the security operatives to halt the plan.

A few voters were seen gathered separately and refused to join the queue deliberately hoping for their votes to be bought.

Some of them who spoke off-camera said that they are disappointed no one has come to offer them money despite hearing about vote-buying in other polling units.

They wondered why their polling unit is different, stressing that they may end up going home without voting.

A group of young women among them looked underage but their voter cards show that they are eligible to cast their votes.

The Police is yet to speak on whether any arrest has been made.