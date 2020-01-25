Rerun: PDP Candidate Defeats Ousted APC Rep Member In Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Auwal Jatau of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Zaki Federal Constituency Election.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the poll, Professor Ahmed Kutama, announced this on Saturday at the collation centre in Bauchi State.

Professor Kutama declared Jatau as the winner of the election after polling a total of 15,405 votes to defeat his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Umar Tata, who scored 15,307 votes.

The PDP candidate won the Zaki Federal Constituency seat in the lower chamber of the National Assembly after he polled 782 votes in the supplementary election conducted by INEC.

His APC opponent Tata, however, garnered 401 votes.

The figures were added to the previous results from the February 23, 2019 elections while the candidate with the highest number of votes was declared as the winner.

The electoral body conducted the exercise following an order of the court which sacked Tata and directed that a supplementary election be held in four units of Zaki Federal Constituency.