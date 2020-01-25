Ugandan Climate Activist Calls Out Media Racism After Being Cropped Out

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate has called out racism in the media after she was cropped out of a photo featuring white activists including Greta Thunberg, Loukina Tille, Luisa Neubauer and Isabelle Axelsson.

Nakate made the comment in a video on social media which went viral and sparked discussions around representation in the climate change movement.

What it means to be removed from a photo! https://t.co/1dmcbyneYV — Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) 24 January 2020

“We don’t deserve this. Africa is the least emitter of carbons, but we are the most affected by the climate crisis,” Nakate said. “You erasing our voices won’t change anything. You erasing our stories won’t change anything.”

The group of activists had given a news conference in Davos on Friday when Nakate was then cropped out of a published version by the Associated Press, a US news agency.

The AP’s director of photography, David Ake, told Buzzfeed UK that, under tight deadline, the photographer “cropped it purely on composition grounds”.

“He thought the building in the background was distracting,” Ake said.

The AP has since replaced the cropped photo with its original, claiming “no ill intent”.