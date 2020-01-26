Advertisement

Jigawa Confirms New Case Of Lassa Fever

Channels Television  
Updated January 26, 2020
File photo

 

The Jigawa State Government has confirmed a new case of Lassa fever at Jahun Local Government Area.

The acting Permanent Secretary to the State’s ministry of health, Salisu Mu’azu, confirmed this to newsmen on Sunday morning.

The victim, Anthony Etim, a staff of Medicins Sans Frontieres also known as Doctors without border is now being treated at the isolated Infectious Disease Control unit in Jahun hospital.

Mr Etim reportedly developed the fever symptoms following an official engagement at Internally Displaced Persons Camps (IDPs Camp) in Borno State.



