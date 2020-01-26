Advertisement

Kidnapped INEC Official In Cross River Regains Freedom

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who was kidnapped during Saturday’s re-run elections for Yakurr/Abi Federal and State Constituencies in Cross River state has regained his freedom.

This is according to a statement by the Cross River state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Alalibo Johnson.

He said the supervisory presiding officer was freed from his abductors, but without election materials, which include sensitive and non-sensitive materials, as well as personal items.

According to the Electoral Commissioner, apart from a policeman that sustained injuries, no life was lost.

Headcount at the INEC office, also revealed that all staff deployed to the riverine communities returned safely.



