Leah Sharibu’s Father Reacts To Reports That She Has Given Birth

The father of abducted Dapchi Schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, has reacted to the news making the rounds that his daughter has given birth to a baby and has been married off to a commander of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

In a phone conversation with Channels Television’s correspondent on Sunday, Mr Nathan Sharibu said he would rather not make any comment on the issue.

He added that his primary concern is to see his daughter return alive and will, therefore, not give any credence to any rumours.

News that she had given birth, as well as her alleged marriage to a Boko Haram commander, started making the rounds after Journalist, Ahmad Sakilda, who is believed to have access to the insurgents announced in a tweet that the abducted schoolgirl is now a mother.

The tweet read: “Why, I wonder, do we pretend that leaving Leah behind won’t result in pregnancy? Since the terror group announced condemning her to slavery, is there any step or collective focus on preventing similar occurrences? She’s a mother, but I don’t know about the gender of the baby,”.

Leah had been abducted from her school – Science Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19, 2018, along with over 100 other schoolgirls.

Although the others were later released, she was held back on the grounds of refusing to denounce her religion – Christianity.

The Christian Association of Nigeria and several other human rights groups from across the world have continued to campaign for her release.