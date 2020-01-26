One Killed, Thirteen Injured As Suicide Bombers Attack Borno

Two female suicide bombers have attacked a mosque in Gwoza, Borno state, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring thirteen others.

Channels Television gathered that the female bombers tried to force their way into the mosque during the early morning prayers before some persons in the neighborhood raised an alarm.

Some residents suspect that the suicide bombers might have infiltrated the town during a wedding which held at the palace of the Emir of Gwoza on Saturday.

Police authorities in the state say the area has been cordoned off while soldiers from 192 Battalion have been deployed there.

Borno state has been the worst hit in the resurgence of Boko haram attacks in the Northeast.