Peace Plan: Palestine Warns Trump, Threatens To Quit Oslo Accords

Channels Television  
Updated January 26, 2020
The State of Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during the U.N. General Assembly at the United Nations on September 20, 2017 in New York, New York.  AFP

 

Palestinian officials threatened Sunday to withdraw from key provisions of the Oslo Accords, which define relations with Israel if US President Donald Trump announces his Middle East peace plan next week. 

Chief Palestinian negotiation Saeb Erekat told AFP that the Palestinian Liberation Organisation reserved the right “to withdraw from the interim agreement”, the concrete part of the Oslo deal, if Trump unveils his plan.

The Trump initiative will turn Israel’s “temporary occupation (of Palestinian territory) into a permanent occupation”, Erekat said.

AFP



