Several Feared Killed In Renewed Attacks On Niger Communities

Several persons are feared dead in Niger State after bandits attacked some communities between Friday night and Saturday evening.

The senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, confirmed the attacks to Channels Television.

According to him, Kudodo, Galapai, Dnakpala, and Dnalagwa communities were among those who fell victim.

He also condemned the lack of response by security agents in the state, despite the fact that the attacks lasted several hours.

Efforts by Channels TV’s correspondent to get an official confirmation from the police was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, the State Governor, Abubakar Bello noted that security personnel have been deployed to the area to flush out the bandits.