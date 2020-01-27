UPDATED: EFCC Arraigns Shehu Sani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a former member of the Senate representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani.

Senator Sani was arraigned by the anti-graft agency on Monday at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He was charged with two counts of bribery and advance fee fraud.

The former lawmaker, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Upon pleading not guilty, counsel to Senator Sani, A. Ibrahim, asked the court to grant his client bail.

But the lead counsel to the EFCC, Abbah Muhammed, said he was just served the bail application notice a while ago.

Thereafter, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, stepped down the hearing of the bail application to 12pm.

He explained that the hearing was suspended to enable the prosecutor study the bail application.

More to follow…