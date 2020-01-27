UPDATED: Shehu Sani Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery, Fraud Charges

A former member of the Senate representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of bribery and advance fee fraud.

The charges were brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Senator Sani, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday during his arraignment by the anti-graft agency at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Upon pleading not guilty to the charges, his counsel, A. Ibrahim, asked the court to grant his client bail.

The lead counsel to the EFCC, on his part, said he was just served the bail application notice a while ago.

Thereafter, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, stepped down the hearing of the bail application to 12pm.

He explained that the hearing was suspended to enable the prosecutor study the bail application.

More to follow…