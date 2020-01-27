Advertisement

Federal Constituency Poll In Imo Declared Inconclusive Over Violence

Updated January 27, 2020
A file photo of voters casting their ballots during an election in 2019.

 

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has yet to declare a winner in the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal constituency supplementary election in Imo State.

Rather, the returning officer in the election, Professor Greg Obiamalu, declared the poll conducted on Saturday as inconclusive.

Professor Obiamalu made the announcement on Sunday while briefing reporters at the result collation centre.

He said the decision was taken as a result of violence recorded at the collation centre and narrated how the incident happened.

According to the returning officer, some gunmen gained access into the collation centre and carted away with all the electoral materials, including all the ballot papers and result sheets.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) candidate in the Imo North Senatorial District, Ndubuisi Emenike, has been killed.

Emenike was said to have been shot dead by an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Sunday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Imo, Orlando Ikeokwu, told reporters that the politician was killed during a celebration party held in honour of the winner of the Okigwe North Federal Constituency supplementary election, Miriam Onuoha.

Onuoha contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



