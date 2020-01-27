If Security Chiefs Are Not Performing, Why Is Buhari Keeping Them – Week In Quotes

The killing of the Adamawa State CAN Chairman by Bokon Haram insurgents set the tone for the passing week.

Security debates on what should be done to allay the fears of the masses took the central stage on various platforms.

Towards the end of the week, more conversations held around the Corruption Index which did not put Nigeria in a good light.

From security issues to coronavirus and down to corruption debates, here are some of the major quotes that take us deep into what transpired within the course of the passing week.

1. I thank God my husband did not deny Jesus.

Wife of slain chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa State, Rev Lawan Andimi, expresses delight over husband’s faith in the face of terror.

2. Sack all your security chiefs.

Following the recent killing of Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram terrorists, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) asks President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all his security chiefs.

3. Is there any hope that our security is guaranteed under this government?

CAN ask about the possibilities that the present government can oust the insurgents in Nigeria’s Northeast.

4. This barbarism is condemnable. We will ensure that these terrorists pay a heavy price for their evil actions.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemns the killing of Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram terrorists.

5. I never said I’ll probe my predecessors.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, debunks rumors making the rounds suggesting that he plans to probe his predecessors.

6. Reverse this injustice now.

Hundreds of supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party in some states across the nation stage protest against the supreme court ruling that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State.

7. It brings me great sadness that it has come to this.

Britain’s Prince Harry expresses “great sadness” at the way he and his wife Meghan had to give up their royal titles as part of a separate settlement with the Queen.

8. China can win battle against coronavirus.

President Xi Jinping says China can “win the battle” against the coronavirus epidemic that has infected over 1,200 people across the country.

9. Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I’m really happy about.

Victor Moses speaks on signing for Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea.

10. I’d love to go. I’d sort of love (to) sit in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces.

US President Donald Trump says he would love to attend his impeachment trial in the US Senate.

11. Selective adherence to the rule of law and corruption in political parties were some of the reasons for the poor ranking.

Transparency International ranks Nigeria low on Corruption Index for 2019.

12. The empirical evidence does not support Transparency International’s report.

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami says the facts on the ground do not correlate with the information dished out by Transparency International.

13. Governments should promote open and meaningful access to decision-making and consult a wider range of groups, beyond well-resourced lobbyists and a few private interests.

Transparency International suggests what Nigeria needs to do to get a better rating in the Corruption Index.