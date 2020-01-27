JUST IN: Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Husband To Death In Katsina

A woman identified as Rabi Shamsuddeen has been arrested by the police in Katsina for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

The 19-year-old suspect from Tasha village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State was said to have killed her husband, Shamsuddeen Salisu, with a knife during a heated argument.

The deceased was rushed to the Malumfashi General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is coming barely a few hours after a court in Abuja sentenced one Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for killing her husband.

When contacted by Channels Television, the Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident adding that the suspect has been arrested and an investigation is currently ongoing.