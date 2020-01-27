Advertisement
Lagos Govt Decries Accident Rate, To Enforce Okada, Keke Ban On February 1
The Lagos State government has decried the rate of motorcycle (okada) and tricycle (keke) accidents on roads across the state.
In order to check this, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced that the government would enforce the ban on motorcycles and tricycles in six local government areas, as well as major highways and bridges from February 1.
He explained that the decision was taken after a robust assessment of the debate on the rate of accidents in Lagos, saying security and safety of the lives of the residents were paramount.
“The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone.
“This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date,” the commissioner said in a statement.
He added, “The rate of crimes aided by motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke) keeps rising. Motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke) are also used as getaway means by criminals.”
According to Omotoso, the law enforcement agents have been directed that with effect from February 1, there would be Zero Tolerance for motorcycles and tricycles in the affected areas.
He warned that all offenders and violators would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the state.
See the full list of the affected areas below:
LGs and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs)
Apapa LG and Apapa Iganmu LCDA
Lagos Mainland LG and Yaba LCDA
Surulere LG, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs
Ikeja LG, Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs
Eti-Osa LG, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs
Lagos Island LG and Lagos Island East LCDA
The full enforcement begins on February 1, 2020.
This is the first stage of the State Government’s plan to sanitize our roads and protect Lagosians from the negative effects of these illegal modes of transportation.
The Law is very clear. Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) are banned on all highways, bridges and the listed roads.
Major Highways
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway
Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway
Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway
Lagos-Badagry Expressway
Funsho Williams Avenue
Agege Motor Road
Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road
Bridges
Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege
Dopemu Bridge Agege
Airport/Ikeja Bridge
Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi
Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge
Dorman Long Bridge
Ojuelegba Bridge
National Stadium Flyover
Apapa-Iganmu Bridge
Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge
Liverpool Bridge, Apapa
Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin
Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge
Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network
Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge
Trade Fair Flyover Bridge
Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge
2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road
Ojota Clover leaf Bridge
Ogudu Bridge
3rd Mainland Bridge
Maryland flyover
Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge
Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja
Opebi Link Bridge
Sheraton-Opebi Bridge
Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge
Carter Bridge, Lagos
Bariga-Ifako Bridge
Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge
Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge
Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn
Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge
Eko Bridge
Apongbon flyover Bridge
Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)
Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)
Marina/Ikoyi Bridge
Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge
