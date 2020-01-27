Lagos Govt Decries Accident Rate, To Enforce Okada, Keke Ban On February 1

The Lagos State government has decried the rate of motorcycle (okada) and tricycle (keke) accidents on roads across the state.

In order to check this, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced that the government would enforce the ban on motorcycles and tricycles in six local government areas, as well as major highways and bridges from February 1.

He explained that the decision was taken after a robust assessment of the debate on the rate of accidents in Lagos, saying security and safety of the lives of the residents were paramount.

“The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone.

“This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date,” the commissioner said in a statement.

He added, “The rate of crimes aided by motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke) keeps rising. Motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke) are also used as getaway means by criminals.”

According to Omotoso, the law enforcement agents have been directed that with effect from February 1, there would be Zero Tolerance for motorcycles and tricycles in the affected areas.

He warned that all offenders and violators would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the state.

See the full list of the affected areas below:

LGs and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs)

Apapa LG and Apapa Iganmu LCDA

Lagos Mainland LG and Yaba LCDA

Surulere LG, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs

Ikeja LG, Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs

Eti-Osa LG, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs

Lagos Island LG and Lagos Island East LCDA

The full enforcement begins on February 1, 2020.

This is the first stage of the State Government’s plan to sanitize our roads and protect Lagosians from the negative effects of these illegal modes of transportation.

The Law is very clear. Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) are banned on all highways, bridges and the listed roads.

Major Highways

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway

Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway

Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway

Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Funsho Williams Avenue

Agege Motor Road

Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

Bridges

Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege

Dopemu Bridge Agege

Airport/Ikeja Bridge

Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi

Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge

Dorman Long Bridge

Ojuelegba Bridge

National Stadium Flyover

Apapa-Iganmu Bridge

Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge

Liverpool Bridge, Apapa

Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin

Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge

Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network

Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge

Trade Fair Flyover Bridge

Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge

2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road

Ojota Clover leaf Bridge

Ogudu Bridge

3rd Mainland Bridge

Maryland flyover

Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge

Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja

Opebi Link Bridge

Sheraton-Opebi Bridge

Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge

Carter Bridge, Lagos

Bariga-Ifako Bridge

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge

Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge

Eko Bridge

Apongbon flyover Bridge

Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)

Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)

Marina/Ikoyi Bridge

Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge